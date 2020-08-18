Community leader joins law enforcement seeking answers for 3-year-old Kaiden Garner’s death

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community leaders are joining Florence Police in the call for the community’s help after the death of a 3-year-old.
Investigators in Florence are asking the public for information about the death of Kaiden Garner.
Police said his death was made to look like a hot car death. Autopsy reports now show that Kaiden’s death was the result of trauma from a blunt object.
Investigators said that Garner was visiting his father when the two were seen in the area of the 1300 block of Carver Circle, the night of his death which is in District One.
We talked with District One representative Kaytrina Simmons, who is asking for the community to help get justice for Kaiden.
“Baby Kaiden didn’t deserve this horrific death. It happened in a community where we all loved and I know that someone has to know about that. We need justice for him. So I am making a plea for anybody in the community, any person or persons please come forward,” said Simmons.
If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Bill White (256-760-6595), the Florence Police Department (256-760-6610), Shoals Area Crime Stoppers (256-386-8685), or FPD Text-A-Tip (274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message).
