A colorful mural honoring the life of Little Richard is in the works for Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We can hear the music now, “a wop bob alu bob a wop bam boom!”
The MidCity public mural gallery is getting an update with a with a 40-foot mural of local hero, Richard Penniman, also known as, “Little Richard.”
Little Richard Penniman spent time in Huntsville when he studied at Oakwood University. He was later buried there after his death on May 9th, 2020.
Max Greliero, founder of RCP Companies and developer of MidCity Disctrict, said the idea for a mural was originally brought to his attention by Rocket CityScope’s own Brian Mayo.
“In a short amount of time we were able to connect with Little Richard’s family, get their blessing, secure a talented local artist, and allocate funding for this colorful addition to MidCity District,” Greliero said. “We are looking forward to unveiling this mural to our North Alabama community in several weeks.”
The Penniman family delivered a statement to RCP Companies and MidCity Huntsville regarding their appreciation of the new mural.
“The family of Richard Penniman, known to the world as Little Richard, appreciates the extraordinary gesture by the RCP Companies and MidCity Huntsville to create a mural in tribute to our loved one. Richard had many fond memories of Huntsville.
He loved his alma mater Oakwood College (now Oakwood University) and enjoyed his return visits to the college church, especially when his friend and mentor E.C. Ward was the senior pastor. Richard also enjoyed being one of the headliners for the 1994 Big Spring Jam. An estimated 15,000 fans attended his performance that night.
As Richard’s survivors, we support any worthwhile effort to celebrate his legacy and innovative contributions to American music and culture. And we are very appreciative of the artistic efforts of Logan Tanner, the creator of the mural planned for MidCity Huntsville. Mr. Tanner’s art captures Richard’s vibrancy and creativity tastefully and with elegance.
Thank you for this honor, and God bless you as you move forward with this tribute.”
Local artist Logan Tanner will paint the larger-than-life mural on the east-facing side of the new Wahlburgers building located in the MidCity District. Tanner’s whimsical and vibrant style is said to be a perfect match for Little Richard’s equally colorful legacy.
The mural is expected to be finished within four to five weeks. Community members are welcome to watch as the progress unfolds. Plans are in the works for a small, socially-distant event for community members to see the final piece in September or October.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.