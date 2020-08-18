Bar owners say they are enforcing the rules in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurants and bars have to limit capacity and enforce mask-wearing, and say they’re doing the best they can.
The unmasked crowds prompted Tuscaloosa's Mayor Walt Maddox to express his frustration and increase law enforcement during the day after already stepping it up at night.
Local bar owners say they are following the rules.
“The lines outside the bars and restaurants that everyone sees is because they are not allowed in,” said Tripp Rogers, a multi-bar owner.
When customers go inside, they are told to mask up.
“It should be common sense, and we enforce it when some people try to walk in the establishment we say hey you have to have a mask to enter,” said Hunter Wiggins, who owns Session Bar.
Bar owners say it's tough to ensure that's happening on the sidewalks.
“We can’t have somebody watching every grownup, and that’s what these people are supposed to be, grownups,” said Wiggins.
“Does it look bad outside, people not wearing masks? Yeah, and they should be. And we have signs going up and that have been up saying practice social distancing in line,” said Rogers.
Bar owners also want to remind people that if the rules aren't followed, it could hurt their business, an added reason they hope people listen to the mayor's warning.
“Try to just make sure that we can follow the rules he sets out and continue to make to the next step and make sure we are doing the right thing so we can have football, students on campus and we can continue to serve, that’s the main thing,” said Wiggins.
