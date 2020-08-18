ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Montgomery minors

ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Montgomery minors
ALEA and the Montgomery Police Department are searching for Undre Jackson, 16, Trey Faircloth, 15 and Landen Bearce, 18 in an Emergency Missing Child Alert. (Source: ALEA)
By WSFA Staff | August 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 12:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department for two minors and a man.

Montgomery police are asking the public for help finding Undre Jackson, 16, Trey Faircloth, 15 and Landen Bearce, 18.

Jackson is a black male while Faircloth and Bearce are white males. More on their descriptions is included below.

Police say the three were last seen just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Cherry Hill Road area of Montgomery.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18.
ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18. (Source: ALEA)
ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18.
ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18. (Source: ALEA)
ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18.
ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for two Montgomery minors and a third person who is 18. (Source: ALEA)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.