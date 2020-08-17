Tuscaloosa PD: Multiple citations issued for mask violations Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police said officers issued 12 citations for mask violations Sunday afternoon.
Chief Brent Blankley called officers in to work after numerous social media posts circulated depicting large crowds violating COVID-19 regulations at bars along the Strip.
Officers found that none of the bars exceeded capacity, but that many of the patrons were not wearing masks or face coverings as required by state emergency guidelines, according to Blankley.
Four people were arrested on seven charges. One man was charged obstruction of justice as officers attempted to issue a mask citation. Two others who refused to sign citations were arrested for mask violations. One of those men was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A young woman was charged with obstruction of justice and public intoxication after she became involved in one of the arrests.
TPD will continue to patrol the Strip and downtown bar areas to enforce the mask regulations for as long as they are in effect.
These were the first citations written and arrests made since the city and state mandates went into effect.
