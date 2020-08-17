SWAC releases Spring Football schedule; see all 6 Alabama A&M dates, opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season.
The schedule includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One. Additionally, the league has designated a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).
Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will officially kickoff the weekend of February 27 with five league games set to be played.
- Feb. 27 - ALCORN STATE
- Mar. 6 - at Mississippi Valley State
- Mar. 13 - Bye Week
- Mar. 20 - at Prairie View A&M
- Mar. 27 - GRAMBLING STATE
- Apr. 3 - Open Date
- Apr. 10 - at Jackson State
- Apr. 17 - ALABAMA STATE
- Apr. 24 - Open Date
“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Sports Administrators Committee, COVID-19 Advisory Committee, along with our fall sports scheduling groups have worked tirelessly over recent months to get to the point where we are able to announce a significant part of the rescheduling of our fall sports,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
WEEK ONE
February 27
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M
- Southern at Alabama State
- Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
- Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State (State Fair Classic)
WEEK TWO
March 6
- Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama State at Alcorn State
- Jackson State at Grambling State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
- Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (Labor Day Classic)
WEEK THREE
March 13
- Bye Week
WEEK FOUR
March 20
- Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
- Jackson State at Alabama State
- Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
- Southern at Texas Southern
WEEK FIVE
March 27
- Grambling State at Alabama A&M
- Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alcorn State at Southern
- Prairie View A&M at Jackson State
WEEK SIX
April 3
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State
- Grambling State at Texas Southern
WEEK SEVEN
April 10
- Alabama A&M at Jackson State
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State
- Southern at Prairie View A&M
WEEK EIGHT
April 17
- Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic)
- Jackson State at Alcorn State
- Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
- Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Grambling State vs. Southern (Bayou Classic)
WEEK NINE
April 24
- Open Date
May 1
- Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship
