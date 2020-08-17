Sunny and hot again today, but lower humidity on the way!

Happy Monday! You may notice some changes move into the Valley today and they should be good!
We’re still waking up to some warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this morning. It will be another hot and sunny day with temperatures hovering into the upper 80s and low 90s out there this afternoon for much of the. However, drier air behind yesterday’s cold front will keep humidity low and skies dry this afternoon. Humidity will continue to drop throughout the afternoon today which means that overnight tonight we will see temperatures into the low to mid 60s.
The “cooler” air will continue through much of the workweek as our morning temperatures will be into the mid 60s and humidity levels will stay low. Afternoon temperatures the rest of the week will likely be into the mid to upper 80s, which is slightly cooler than normal. There will be small chances at afternoon storms as we move into the middle of the week and that will pick up by the end of week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.