A Speedy Start: 6-year-old motocross rider competes for national amateur championship

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Braxton Halbrooks may only be 6-years-old, but he is already making a name for himself across the south. He is one of the best dirt bike racers his age from around the country.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily spoke with Braxton and his family recently to recap his recent ride at the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship in Tennessee.
Braxton’s mother Brittney recounted his first race of the Amateur Championship.
“What I was most proud of was when Braxton got back on his bike after that wreck and finished the race. There were some kids that didn’t continue racing after a wreck. That says a lot about Braxton,” Brittney Halbrooks said.
Braxton is a first grader from Priceville Elementary who lives in Hartselle. This was his second appearance at the championships held in Tennessee. After finishing 36th overall last year in the 4-6-year-old division, Braxton climbed to 16th overall this year.
More than 10,000 riders competed for a spot in that tournament.
“We were hoping for a top 10 and I think we would’ve made it if not for the wreck. He was 31st after that first ride and worked his way up to 16. He rode hard,” Brittney said.
Braxton’s rise in the world of racing should come as no surprise. Racing runs in Braxton’s blood. His father, Ryan Halbrooks, a Decatur Utilities employee, grew up racing go-karts and motorcycles. His mother, Brittney Halbrooks, a trauma nurse at Huntsville Hospital, started driving race cars at 15.
For his second birthday, Ryan and Brittney Halbrooks gifted Braxton with his first dirt bike. At the age of three, he entered his first race.
“Racing is something we both loved to do. We wanted to give Braxton the opportunity to experience it too,” Ryan Halbrooks said.
