Sheffield students first day of school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield City Schools are back on Monday and like so many others, students will be learning in person and remotely.
The district, which is smaller than most, has made a lot of changes to its classrooms and building features to ensure all safety recommendations are met.
For example, all water fountains in the school have been replaced with bottle dispensers and hand washing stations have been added to each building.
Hallways are divided into two lanes to allow for better social distancing.
Like other districts across North AL, students will have assigned seats and all district staff and students in grades 2-12 are required to wear masks.
If a positive COVID case does pop up, the district has a list of procedures ready to go and will work with the ADPH to contact trace.
All students will be provided a digital device in the case of a quarantine or short-term closure.
There will be a $25 usage fee but the district is willing to assist any families with that cost.
