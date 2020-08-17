SEC releasing new 2020 football schedule Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference is releasing their revised 2020 football schedule Monday.
As you know, the league decided to go to a conference only schedule for 2020 because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The games for week one include the following: (Saturday, September 26)
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
The games to be played during the first week were announced at 2 p.m. Monday. The rest of the schedule will come out at 6 p.m.
