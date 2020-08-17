Rainsville citizens discuss vote on alcohol sales for municipal election

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Municipal elections are next week and voters in Rainsville will have a big decision to make.
Four city council positions will be on the ballot in Rainsville on August 25th, but it’s the decision to allow or block alcohol sales that has many people talking.
Blaine Bradley helped organize and gather hundreds of signatures for a petition to add the wet/dry referendum to the ballot.
“You know we had the freedom of the people in mind. Everybody should have the option to vote yes or no. We don’t condone people that vote no, but our purpose was to bring it to the ballot and give the people the freedom of choice to say yes or no,” said Bradley.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said in a statement that the petition required 473 signatures. Bradley and fellow organizers were able to get 492 signatures.
Mayor Lingerfelt said it is the job of city leaders to put the issue on the ballot and give the citizens the right to vote for, or against it.
Bradley said if approved, he is hoping alcohol sales will generate more revenue for the city.
“Most people are responsible drinkers and you know I would like to see the good in people and right now unfortunately they have to travel outside of the city, spending money that could be going into our city, and spend it in other cities. We want to keep it here and want to see the city of Rainsville continue to grow,” said Bradley.
Mayor Lingerfelt said a petition was also created in 2014, but was just short of signatures to be added to the ballot.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.