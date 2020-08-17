New car tag would support small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - If you want to support local businesses in Alabama, you’ve got one year to put your money on the line.
According to our news partners at The Times Daily, Alabama residents may soon be able to show their commitment of supporting local businesses with a distinctive car tag.
The Shop Local Support Small Business tag will be produced if at least 1,000 complete an online application and pay a $50 fee by July 31, 2021.
Main Street Alabama, the benefitting organization, will use proceeds to support workshops and small business grants. To learn more about purchasing the Shop Local Support Small Business tag, go to Main Street Alabama’s website, www.mainstreetalabama.org.
