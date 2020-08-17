Man arrested for kidnapping a woman in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - A Shelbyville man has been charged with 1st degree kidnapping.
North Alabama violent crime task force FBI and the Morgan County SO arrested 22-year-old Samuel Gomez-Benicio for kidnapping a 20-year-old woman in Shelbyville, TN on Monday.
The victim was preparing to leave for work when she placed her child in her truck, unaware that Gomez-Benicio was hiding in the back with a taser and pepper spray.
Gomez-Benicio handcuffed the woman in the front seat and dropped the child off at his mother’s house in Shelbyville. Gomez-Benicio’s is the father of the child.
The two changed vehicles in TN and exited at a Loves in Falkville when the woman convinced Gomez-Benicio’s to stop to use the bathroom. The woman asked for help from a Loves employee who then called Falkville PD.
Gomez-Benicio resisted arrest and the woman told police he had planned on taking her to Texas
Gomez-Benicio is now booked into the Morgan county jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
These are federal charges since the incident occurred in two different states.
There are no further details at this time.
