Man arrested for kidnapping a woman in Shelbyville
Samuel Gomez-Benicio was charged with 1st degree kidnapping. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:36 PM

SHELBYVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - A Shelbyville man has been charged with 1st degree kidnapping.

North Alabama violent crime task force FBI and the Morgan County SO arrested 22-year-old Samuel Gomez-Benicio for kidnapping a 20-year-old woman in Shelbyville, TN on Monday.

The victim was preparing to leave for work when she placed her child in her truck, unaware that Gomez-Benicio was hiding in the back with a taser and pepper spray. 

Gomez-Benicio handcuffed the woman in the front seat and dropped the child off at his mother’s house in Shelbyville. Gomez-Benicio’s is the father of the child.

The two changed vehicles in TN and exited at a Loves in Falkville when the woman convinced Gomez-Benicio’s to stop to use the bathroom. The woman asked for help from a Loves employee who then called Falkville PD.

Gomez-Benicio resisted arrest and the woman told police he had planned on taking her to Texas 

Gomez-Benicio is now booked into the Morgan county jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

These are federal charges since the incident occurred in two different states.

There are no further details at this time.

