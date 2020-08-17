Local lawmakers help fund Arab Musical Theatre

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Legislative Office is providing funding for the Arab Musical Theatre.
Senator Clay Scofield and Representative Wes Kitchens are offering the funding on behalf of the Marshall County Legislative Office.
The funding will go towards power supply to help keep the theatre running.
“Local students benefit from being a part of this amazing program. They work hard with the donations and ticket sales, but need a little extra to assist with some needed infrastructure to keep the program growing and thriving,” said Rep. Kitchens
