Huntsville museum seeking $500k in donations to stay open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The EarlyWorks Family of Museums operates several interactive, kid-friendly, museums in downtown Huntsville.
The pandemic forced the museums closed for months, but the economic situation has not improved since reopening.
“Typically, the EarlyWorks education mission is supported by welcoming thousands of individual guests and school groups, holding private events and by hosting large scale fundraising events,” a spokeswoman included in a recent release. “All of these efforts have been restricted or cancelled due to Covid-19.”
“We have three different museums: the Huntsville depot, the Alabama Constitutional Hall Park and EarlyWorks Children’s Museum,” said Executive Director Bart Williams. “We will be forced, I’m sure, to pair down those operations,” Williams added.
The museum launched a fundraising effort last week with the goal of raising $500,000. You can visit the fundraising website for more information on how to donate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.