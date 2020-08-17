Huntsville City Schools begin virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The all-virtual start of school is now in the books for students of Huntsville City Schools.
School officials said though there were some bumps in the road, the first day of virtual learning was a success.
“Today it was a lot of excitement a lot of smiles. All of my children were able to login and access things,” said Monte Sano Elementary School teacher, Debora Graham.
The teachers, and principal at Monte Sano Elementary School say they had some kinks, and some parents weren’t able to log in, so they had to come get some help.
“I will say any technology issues we’ve had today here at Monte Sano we’ve been able to solve. At this point I think that everybody is in, instruction is ready to begin and it’s a go at Monte Sano,” said Monte Sano Elementary School principal, Sharon Driggers.
There are more than 23,000 students who are enrolled at a Huntsville City school this year. Superintendent Christie Finley says all of her teachers are ready to go, they also have substitutes just in case they’re needed.
“We are adding permanent subs to each school so that there will be a person in the building in the advent that a teacher gets sick during the middle of the day or if they take a personal day down the road that there will be somebody who has familiarity with the school so instead of just having a list of substitute teachers we wanted to be very purposeful and intentional to make sure there is somebody in hat is familiar with the buildings in the coming weeks,” said Finley.
Those who have a child who attends a Huntsville City school and is still having issues logging on or any other problems with virtual learning are asked to call the school’s media specialist.
Individuals can also call the school system’s I-T help desk number: 256-428-6900.
