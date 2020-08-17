Huntsville awarded grant money for a new recycling program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is getting millions of dollars in grant money for a new recycling program.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has awarded funding to the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama.
The funding is expected to help offset the cost of recycling carts.
The program recently began offering 2-carts per household, since curbside recycling was reduced from weekly pickup to monthly.
Executive Director of the Recycling Alliance, Doc Holladay said that reducing the amount of pickups is just one way the program hopes to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.
“The program continues to grow.” Holladay said. “We continue to get the right type of materials put in the recycling bin. Our contamination rate year after year is down. We can still do better, but we reduce the rate of contamination, and that’s good for the carbon footprint.”
Those who wish to register for recycling services in Madison County can find more information on RANA’s website:
Currently, the recycling alliance serves about 72-thousand households. Nearly 6-thousand of those households have requested a second cart.
