Help Gurley Police find baseball bat assault suspect

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Deputies and Gurley Police need your help finding a man accused of attacking three people with a baseball bat this weekend.
At 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police say Eric Luttrell smashed windows and assaulted three at a home on Capers Drive. Luttrell fled the scene into the woods near Killingsworth Cove.
Gurley Police say Luttrell has been on social media taunting police and harassing people since the incident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Eric Luttrell, call Gurley Police at 256-468-1010.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.