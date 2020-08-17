Guntersville starts season 1-0 following East Limestone COVID-19 forfeit

Guntersville Wildcats Football (Source: WAFF)
By Wade Smith | August 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 10:50 AM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville Wildcats are already 1-0 in 2020 before they have even taken the field for a single snap.

The school announced Monday East Limestone forfeited the opening game of the season due to COVID-19. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is allowing a game of no record any week an opponent must forfeit due to the pandemic.

The Wildcats will travel to Locust Fork Friday, August 21 for an exhibition game instead of the result counting on the season record.

