First day of remote classes for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Huntsville, Athens and Sheffield City Schools welcome students back for their first day of classes.
But in Huntsville, all students will begin the first nine weeks remotely. There are about 24,000 students in the district who will all be taking classes online.
To make remote learning possible for students, everyone now has access to WiFi.
According to Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams, WiFi extends 300 yards in all directions from every school building, thanks to the generosity of AdTran and Huntsville Utilities.
The district also has seven WiFi equipped buses up and running each week day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Here is a list of the Apple Box locations.
- Lincoln Park – Bus will be parked off Webster Dr., on the west side of Washington St. Parents can park their vehicles on Webster Dr. if they are driving to site.
- Searcy Homes – Bus will be parked in the parking lot of the Albert Farrar Sr. Center (Boy Scout building) located at 426 Dallas Ave. Parking is limited and parents may have to park on Dallas Ave.
- Stone Manor – Bus will be parked in a small parking lot on Benaroya Lane in front of the apartment complex. There is limited parking in the small parking lot on Benaroya Lane.
- Cotton Row – Bus will be parked on Marathon Dr. at the intersection with Cotton Row. Parking is limited.
- Seminole Boys & Girls Club (125 Earl St.) – Bus will be parked on the north side of the building. Parents can park off the street in the available parking spaces.
- Cavalry Hills Boys & Girls Club (2901 Fairbanks St.) – Bus will be parked in the parking lot off Fairbanks St.
- Richard Showers Center (4600 Blue Springs Rd.) – Bus will be parked in the large parking lot located on the south side of the building.
The district has also created a task force called MUSE, meaning Municipalities United to Support Education.
This group is made up of representatives from all three school districts in Madison County along with county leaders and public health officials.
It is their job to determine whether a faster return to the classroom could be possible.
Superintendent Christie Finley says getting kids back into school is the district’s top priority, but it all depends on what current data is showing.
In order to access the HCS parent portal for student grades and schedules, parents can go to the Huntsville City Schools main web page. From there, you can follow these steps.
- Under Parent Info on the upper right side of the page select Grades Online.
- Go to Parent Portal Information CLICK on the Link to Parent Portal. Use that link to access Inow.
- The schools will be the point of contact for all parent access for their student in the Home/Parent Portal.
- Schools will provide username/password after verifying that the parent is able to receive student data information for the student.
