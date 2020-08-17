FDA warns you of more dangerous hand sanitizers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning you certain brands of hand sanitizers are contaminated, and can pose major health concerns.
The administration reports the sanitizers that are manufactured out of Mexico are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, but have tested for 1-propanol contamination. A chemical you won’t see on the label.
Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui with Huntsville Hospital said this added chemical could be deadly.
“It is not to be used in hand sanitizers in the United States, so in these several sanitizers they have found that 1-propanol is present,” Dr. Siddiqui said.
She also warns you the repercussions vary depending on if the sanitizer was ingested or just applied topically.
“Getting exposed to 1-propanol can lead to brain depression and also lead to death,” she said.
The people most at risk, according to Dr. Siddiqui, are children who may accidentally ingest the sanitizer.
“It’s bigger of a health issue if it’s ingested, but if it gets on the skin it can lead to toxicity,” she said.
Ann Slattery with Alabama Poison Information Center, Children’s of Alabama said sanitizers containing 1-propanol are not safe, and this isn’t the first time the FDA is warning you about contaminated sanitizers.
”We still don’t recommend any hand sanitizer with methanol because its very dangerous, very toxic,” she said.
If you have the sanitizer in question experts advise you to be careful about how you get rid of it.
“If it’s a small personal size we say to triple bag them, like a Ziplock bag,” Slattery said. “Throw them in the garbage, but never pour them down the drain.”
The reason they do not suggest putting the sanitizer in any water is because it can contaminate the water supply.
To read which sanitizers are on the list from the FDA click here.
