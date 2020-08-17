Elkmont High School suspends in person class after over 12 students, staff test positive

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Elkmont High school in Limestone County is temporarily closing its doors to students.
More than a dozen students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Monday.
Limestone County schools gave families the choice between virtual and in person learning, but all students and staff at Elkmont high will be doing school online this week.
“I’ve been stressing a little bit because I haven’t been able to get a computer,” senior Natalie Lovell said.
Lovell says she’s grateful she could get her hands on one, but she hopes to be able to return to school soon.
"I just wanted to come back. It's my senior year. Why would I want to miss out on it?"
Limestone County Schools superintendent Randy Shearouse tells me eight teachers are quarantining right now.
"Hate that this has happened but know that from time to time this is going to be reality."
About half of that group tested positive. The others are quarantining due to contact.
“When you start getting to that eight number. It gets a little more difficult to make sure you have subs to cover all the classes, or other personnel to cover all the classes,” Shearouse said.
Tina Haggermaker has a son who's a junior at Elkmont. She says it's a very concerning situation.
“All of us parents are worried about our kids you know. I’ve had friends who’ve had it. They say it ain’t no joke,” Haggermaker said.
“We’re certainly going to everything possible to make sure that everyone can return to school in a safe manner,” Shearouse said.
Shearouse tells me they will be reevaluating the COVID-19 cases at the end of the week and make a decision for the following school week from there.
We’ll be sure to let you know what is decided.
