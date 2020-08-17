Drive-thru voter registration happening in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Still not registered to vote? Limestone County wants to help.
The Limestone County NAACP, Community Partners and the Secretary of State will provide assistance to anyone in need of help preparing for the upcoming elections on August 22.
During these challenging times, these organizations said their goal is to help citizens become voter ready as well as help make their voting experience as stress free as possible.
The drive will take place at the All-N-One Plaza located at 814 Westview Street in Athens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Services provided:
- Registering to vote
- Updating voter information
- Absentee voting
- Voter restoration for ex-felons
- ID preparation
- General information
To qualify for a for a free voter ID individuals should provide one of the following:
- Expired license
- Student or employee ID
- Birth certificate
- Marriage record
- Medicare or Medicaid document
- Military record
- Official student record or transcript
- social Security administration document
- State or Federal Census record
- Hospital or Nursing home record
- Certificate of citizenship
Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers help them throughout the drive. Masks are required.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.