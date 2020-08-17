Decatur man faces methamphetamine charges following August 12 traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur Police traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest last week.
On August 12, the Decatur Police Department stopped a Chevrolet truck in reference to an obscured tag and no turn signal. Police pulled over the truck near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive.
Investigators made contact with Eulises Sanchez, who was the driver of the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, Sanchez was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamines. Sanchez was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and transported to Morgan County Jail.
Sanchez was held in lieu of a $1,000.00 bond.
