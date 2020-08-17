Decatur man arrested for criminal trespassing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Decatur has been charged for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Anthony Peterson, 22 of Decatur, has been arrested after several months of investigation by Vice Narcotics Investigators (VNI) and the Decatur Police Department (DPD).
VNI and the DPD have made contact with Peterson multiple times in the East Acres area.
In past situations, Peterson fled from investigators into an apartment. Officers were able to apprehend him. He was taken into custody where he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Peterson was issued a trespass warning by Decatur Housing Authority.
On August 14, VNI observed Peterson at a residence in East Acres. Investigators came into contact with Peterson and took him into custody for criminal trespass in the third degree.
Peterson was held in lieu of a $300.00 bond
