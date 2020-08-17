Clear & cool 60s tonight; Better rain chances late-week

An area of high pressure has controlled our weather this afternoon resulting in blue skies and some hazy conditions, the best part of all is the break in the humidity with dry dew points in the lower 60s.
Skies remain clear overnight with a calm wind, low dew points should rule out any fog development and will result in excellent sleeping weather. Tuesday will also be sunny with “cooler” temps in the upper 80s, there is a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm into the afternoon.
While temps will stay below average in the middle 80s for the rest of the week, storm chances will increase for the Wednesday through Friday period with increasing humidity as well. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into each afternoon with the potential of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Storm chances will decrease by next weekend with models hinting at a drier end to the month of August. We will be keeping an eye on any tropical developments over the next few days, right now there are two areas of concern in the Atlantic Ocean.
