Oakwood University confirms first case of coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University has confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.
The university reopened its campus on August first. School leaders didn’t say whether the person that tested positive was a student or employee.
In a release Sunday, the university said contact tracing was immediately conducted by health services. All exposed individuals have been quarantined.
Oakwood University leaders are taking precautions and following all health protocols.
