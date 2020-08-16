New Huntsville community center is now open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is now a new community center for you to enjoy in Huntsville.
Saturday was the ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Johnson Legacy Center.
It's where the old J.O. Johnson High school used to be.
$5 million dollars went into the center, and it has tons of amenities. There’s an indoor rock climbing wall, plus indoor courts for several sports.
It’s the first membership-based rec center in Huntsville.
“What do you do to invest and what do you do to memorialize. What I think you will see in this building is that we got a chance to do both and that’s what city government should do. Find opportunities to memorialize the greatness of the community, but also invest in the future that is to come,” said city Council President devyn Kieth.
This community center is in North Huntsville.
The schools’ foundation announced the Bricks for Education campaign. The foundation will sell bricks in front of the Johnson Legacy Center, and the money will go right into schools across Madison County.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.