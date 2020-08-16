Investigation underway after naked Tuscaloosa man tased by police dies in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway after a man who admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana, ran naked into traffic, was tased and arrested by police and died while in police custody early Saturday morning.
“He was taken into custody after a struggle,” Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said. “On the way to DCH, he said he had Mojo, which is a drug, synthetic marijuana.”
31-year-old Kendrell Antron Watkins died at a hospital at 2:57 a.m.
The incident began Friday night around 11:00 pm. when a family member called 911 saying Watkins was “losing it” damaging property at a home in the Cherrystone neighborhood where several adults and four children resided.
Watkins was gone before police arrived at the home, but a complaint was made about an hour later at the Tuscaloosa Police Department west precinct of a man half-dressed in the empty parking lot of a shopping center off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that the man was Watkins.
Officers say they called out to Watkins to stop but he refused and began running away, stripping naked and acting erratically as he ran.
“At that point he is where traffic is and he is completely naked,” Blankley said. “At that point the officers have to act.”
Officers report requesting medical personnel as Watkins continued to run along 15th St., at which point they deployed a taser. After Watkins was tased officers struggled with him on the ground for about 45 seconds.
On the way to the hospital, Watkins told medical personnel that he had smoke synthetic marijuana. He was conscious when he arrived at the hospital, but died about an hour and a half later.
According to police the cause of death is unclear.
“We are being as transparent as humanly possible in this,” Blankley said. “We want everybody to know that this is what happened.”
Body camera and video evidence has been preserved and the investigation is being conducted by members of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit who are not employed with TPD.
“They used what they thought they needed to use at the time,” Blankley said. “It is so easy for someone to sit back and say ‘oh I would have done this, I would have done this,’ but we make split second decisions and I’m not going to question anything they did.”
