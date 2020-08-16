Frontal passage to bring lower humidity to start the week

This activity will wane after sunset and as the front continue to push east. Skies will clear overnight with a less muggy start to the day Monday, lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. High pressure will slide in on Monday resulting in a sunny afternoon with seasonal highs in the low 90s, a northerly wind will keep humidity levels far more comfortable than weeks past. Tuesday will also be sunny with “cooler” temps in the upper 80s, there is a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm into the afternoon.