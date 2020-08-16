Frontal passage to bring lower humidity to start the week

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms have developed this evening along a weak frontal boundary moving through North Alabama, some storms will produce frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.
This activity will wane after sunset and as the front continue to push east. Skies will clear overnight with a less muggy start to the day Monday, lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. High pressure will slide in on Monday resulting in a sunny afternoon with seasonal highs in the low 90s, a northerly wind will keep humidity levels far more comfortable than weeks past. Tuesday will also be sunny with “cooler” temps in the upper 80s, there is a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm into the afternoon.
While temps will stay below average in the middle 80s for the rest of the week, storm chances will increase for the Wednesday through Friday period. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into each afternoon with the potential of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms chances will decrease by next weekend with models hinting at a drier end to the month of August.
