Foggy start to your Sunday

A bit of a foggy start to our morning. Humidity is high, so another hot and muggy day is ahead. Up in the sky, mostly clear conditions will carry us through the day. A cold front is scheduled to move in this afternoon giving us a slight chance at some showers and thunderstorms.
That sun will be shining for a good portion of the day and heat us up to the lower 90s once again. We have a mild breeze this morning, becoming northwest, helping us out.
High humidity will follow us from the morning into the afternoon, bumping up those heat indices to the upper 90s. Monday is looking similar with highs remaining in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
As we go into the middle of next week, we will see the effects of the cold front kick in from the weekend. The 80s will be in our forecast for the week, well below our average for this time of year.
For the most part we are staying dry for the next few days with just some slight chances at precipitation throughout next week. Your next 10 days are looking warm, but comfortable. Hopefully those in desperate need of rain get a few drops this week.
