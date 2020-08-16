Elkmont High school temporarily closes due to coronavirus cases, students to learn virtually

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Elkmont High School is temporarily closing the school due to coronavirus cases. That means students will learn virtually through Google classroom.
The school announced on Sunday that it would be closed from August 17 through August 21.
In a statement released by Limestone County Schools, Principal Elizabeth Cantrell said, “This decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly. It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff, and community. We will be reevaluating the situation at the conclusion of this week and we will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize the school this week as well. Thank you for your support of Elkmont High School.”
The school confirmed on Thursday that four Elkmont High school students tested positive. More than 300 students in Limestone County schools have been sent home to quarantine.
“Although we will be closed, we will continue to provide services and high-quality instruction virtually through google classroom,” said Cantrell.
The school plans to hand out devices to Seniors and Juniors who do not have a device or access to a device Sunday from 4:30-5:30 for Seniors and 5:30-6:30 for Juniors. This pick up will be at the front of Elkmont High School. Additional plans for other grades will be sent out as soon as possible.
This decision does not include students at Elkmont Elementary School.
