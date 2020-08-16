Elkmont High school temporarily closes due to coronavirus cases, students to learn virtually

In a statement released by Limestone County Schools, Principal Elizabeth Cantrell said, “This decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly. It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff, and community. We will be reevaluating the situation at the conclusion of this week and we will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize the school this week as well. Thank you for your support of Elkmont High School.”