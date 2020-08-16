2 dead and 1 seriously injured after incident at Cullman Co. residence

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) -The Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people and serious injuries to a third person in the New Canaan Community in Cullman Co.
According to officials, a 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. from Blount Co. about a possible shooting. CCSO Deputies along with Arab Police arrived at a residence to discover two people were dead and one person seriously injured.
An investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place and firearms were discharged.
The third person who was injured is at a regional hospital.
“Investigators and deputies are actively working this case. We ask for prayers for the families and all involved. We will keep the public informed as more information develops,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
