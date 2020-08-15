Partly cloudy with a warm day ahead

Early this morning we are starting off with partly cloudy skies and high humidity. We are looking at the lower 90s for the day ahead. There is a slight chance at some storms later this afternoon that look less likely after 5 pm.
Overall a pleasant, but hot.
Winds will be light and out of the north, helping us cut the heat a bit. We end Saturday night under mostly clear skies that will help us cool off rolling into Sunday morning.
For your Sunday, it’s looking closer to average, with highs in the lower 90s once again under mostly sunny skies. Not likely to see any rain for the majority of the weekend, with the exception of a few pop-up showers.
Moving ahead to next week, highs will start off in the 90s but fall into the 80s early in the week. We will be below average for a stretch of days next week and begin to dry up.
For the next 10 days, we get a break from the rain and cool off to below average temperatures. By the end of next week, rain returns to the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.