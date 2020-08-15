Local family donates to Russellville community

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Russellville will be getting a new library, and it will help serve as a memorial for a very special family in the community, too.
The library will be named after Billy and Neila Norris. The two were prominent business owners.
Now, their historic home will serve a new purpose. The Norris family presented the Russellville City Council with the deed to the home.
The city will use the property to build the new Norris Library and Media Center.
