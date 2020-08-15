Huntsville police investigating deadly hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after being hit by a car on Patton Rd. early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
A Huntsville Police lieutenant told WAFF the call came in just after 12:30 a.m.
Initially, the suspect in the car left the scene but police were able to track the person down nearby and an arrest was made.
Police had a section of Patton Rd. blocked off between Drake Ave and Freemont Dr. for a few hours, while they investigated.
The lieutenant said the person who was hit was a white man around 50 years old.
HPD is still investigating and does not have anymore details, at this time. We’ll update you as more information becomes available.
