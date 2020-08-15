Hot & muggy evening with more heat on the way Sunday

Sunday will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures around the 90-degree mark and feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. However, a cold front will sweep in later in the day sparking up some showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. The best threat for these will be across Northwest Alabama and into Middle Tennessee. That front will also usher in drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for the beginning of the week. We likely won't see the effects of the front until Tuesday with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows into the 60s. By the end of the workweek we will see more showers and storms pick up with a more active pattern setting up by the middle of the week.