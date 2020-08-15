Hot & muggy evening with more heat on the way Sunday

It has been a beautiful afternoon across much of the Valley and we are in for a much drier pattern the next few days.
Temperatures have been warm once again this afternoon, hovering right around normal into the upper 80s and low 90s. With high humidity continuing today, that means our feels-like temperatures are into the mid 90s for much of the Valley as well. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon may mix with a few isolated storms east of I-65 this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Overnight skies will remain mostly clear as we stay warm with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s and a light northwest wind.
Sunday will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures around the 90-degree mark and feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. However, a cold front will sweep in later in the day sparking up some showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. The best threat for these will be across Northwest Alabama and into Middle Tennessee. That front will also usher in drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for the beginning of the week. We likely won't see the effects of the front until Tuesday with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows into the 60s. By the end of the workweek we will see more showers and storms pick up with a more active pattern setting up by the middle of the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.