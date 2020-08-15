Candlelight vigil held for Kaiden Garner, police investigating his death

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Family and friends of little Kaiden Garner, a 3-year-old boy who police say died from blunt force trauma, held a candlelight vigil to remember him.
“Most of the people here I know because Kaiden touched for so many lives in three years,” said Kaiden’s granddad.
3-year-old Kaiden Garner was remembered as sweet and infectious. Saturday night his family gathered for this candlelight vigil.
His mom Lesley says she’s at a loss for words.
“I don’t know how to feel. My body is numb. My mind is numb. I don’t know how to feel,” said Lesley.
Florence police are currently investigating Kaiden’s death, trying to figure out who is responsible.
Even though the pain is unbearable right now for the family, they know there’s a greater plan.
“This baby is going to affect lives for 300 years. What the enemy meant for bad God can let it work for our good.”
If you have information on what happened to little Kaiden Garner contact Florence Police department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.