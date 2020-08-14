Voter drives now available with drive-thru options

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registering to vote just got easier with more drive-thru options in North Alabama.
The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a series of voter drives designed to engage the community in registering to vote and applying for absentee ballots now through the general election.
Participants can Register to Vote, apply for Absentee Ballots, receive voting information and more.
There will be two separate events in both Huntsville and Decatur.
Huntsville:
- Saturday, August 15
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Huntsville-Madison County Public Library, 915 Monroe ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Decatur:
- Thursday, August 20
- 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
- 19 14th Street SW, Suite C, Decatur, AL 35601
Envelopes and stamps will be provided. Those who participate have been asked to bring a photo ID.
