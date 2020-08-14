Two free drive-thru food drives to know about

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville church is giving a helpful hand to members of the community.
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church (UCMBC) will host two drive-thru food giveaways this month. Members of the church will prepare and distribute food to members of the general public in need of food at 315 Winchester Road.
The dates are:
Saturday, August 22, Free Food Box:
- Beginning at 8 a.m.
- 200 boxes of nonperishable and fresh food items
- One box per vehicle will be issued
Saturday, August 29, 2020, Free Spaghetti lunch:
- Beginning at 12 p.m.
- 300 Spaghetti lunches
UCMBC has asked individuals to remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service on a first-come, first-served basis.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.