Suspects in Morgan County septuple homicide appear in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 10 weeks since seven people were tragically murdered in Valhermoso Springs.
The suspects, John Michael Legg and Frederic “Rick” Rogers, are in court Friday morning for their preliminary hearing.
The pair was arrested in Oregon on June 21. They face capital murder charges.
FBI Agent Chris Hendon was the first person to testify at the preliminary hearing.
Hendon’s testimony included information about the crime scene, the investigation into Legg and Rogers as suspects, and their arrest in Oregon.
The victims of the shooting, three women and four men, were found in a home on on Talucah Road on June 4th.
FBI Agent Chris Hendon described the home as a known drug house.
He said each victim had died from gunshot wounds, and that some of them and a portion of the home had been doused in gasoline.
Three of those victims were found dead in the home’s garage.
Hendon testified that shell casings were found scattered around the home.
Hendon said only two cell phones were found in the home, one in a bathroom and one in the back pocket of a victim.
The names of most of the victims had been previously released:
- Tammy England Muzzey, age 45 of Valhermoso Springs.
- Emily Brooke Payne, age 21 of Valhermoso Springs.
- Roger Lee Jones Jr., age 19 of Decatur.
- Jeramy Wade Roberts, age 31 of Athens.
- William Zane Hodgin, age 18 of Somerville.
- James Wayne Benford, age 22 of Decatur.
- A 17-year-old female has been identified but her name was not released.
Agent Hendon testified that early-on investigators identified John Michael Legg as a possible suspect.
Agents then searched a home shared by suspects John Michael Legg and Frederic Rogers and shooting victim Jeramy Roberts.
Hendon testified that the home appeared to have been vacated quickly, and noted that burned items were found in the backyard.
Hendon also said investigators searched the home of John Michael Legg’s father. There they recovered guns and ammunition. Shell casings at that home matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.
Investigators then began tracking Legg and Rogers and were able to discover that after after leaving Hartselle, the pair traveled through Kansas and Colorado before arriving in Oregon.
Investigators tracked the suspects to the home of a family member of Frederic Rogers in Oregon.
They conducted surveillance at the home and identified both suspects there before arresting them.
John Michael Legg chose not to give a statement to investigators, however Frederic Rogers did speak with the FBI.
According to agent Hendon, Rogers told the FBI that he and John Michael Legg were longtime friends who started a motorcycle club called the Seven Deadly Sins.
Rogers told the FBI that he and Legg were members, along with Jeramy Roberts who is one of their alleged victims.
Rogers also told the FBI that he and Legg had been invited to eat dinner at Tammy Muzzey’s home on Talucah Road. According to the FBI, Rogers and Legg were planning to go to the home to kill everyone there over threats that had been made previously by Jeramy Roberts and others.
Rogers told FBI investigators that after the first round of shooting, they fired several more rounds into all of the victims because they didn’t want to leave any witnesses.
After the shooting, they grabbed a gas can and tried to start a fire to hide evidence.
Rogers then told investigators that he and Legg visited Roger’s mother and Legg’s father before leaving for Oregon.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.