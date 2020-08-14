Support local restaurants during Alabama Restaurant Week

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Main Street (AMS) is encouraging the community to visit their 10 restaurants during the 10-day Alabama Restaurant Week, which runs August 14-August 23 throughout the state.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our restaurants have been critically impacted during the past few months,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We hope during Alabama Restaurant Week visitors and local residents will come out to support our strong lineup of restaurants,” stated Richardson.
Along with dining at these restaurants, Athens Main Street encourages the community to purchase gift certificates to support the small local businesses.
LIST OF RESTAURANTS IN THE DOWNTOWN ATHENS DISTRICT
- Dub’s Burgers
- Kreme Delite
- Lucia’s
- Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar
- Square Clock Coffee
- Sweetest Things Tea Room
- Terranova’s
- Village Pizza
- Washington Street Diner
- Wildwood Deli
