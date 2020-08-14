Superintendent reflects on first week of remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools are back in session in Madison, just online. Students began logging on Wednesday.
Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said he was very happy with the first week of classes. He said he went into the week prepared for the first few days to be a little rough with technical difficulties and the learning curve of a new system.
He said teachers are positive and willing to work through the new challenges. He said with the younger grades, teachers have eased into the learning, so students get used to the platform. Next week, he said there will be more structure for the lessons and activities.
With cases of the virus popping up in school districts across the Valley, Dr. Nichols said he has been in contact with those schools to navigate Madison City's reopening plan.
“They’ve shared with me some processes they learned about how to recognize those and work on those. We shared the bumps we’ve had in the virtual learning because they are going to have virtual learning. It is a share-share, nobody is going to be perfect in this situation and we’re all working together.”
Doctor Nichols said his task force will be meeting next week to discuss students returning to the classroom before the first nine weeks of school.
He said with the infection rate going down and guidance from the state, he believes they will start bringing kids back gradually.
