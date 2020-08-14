Slightly cooler for the afternoon with more rain on the way

Rain will really determine much of our temperatures today with highs currently looking at the upper 80s. If rain moves in a bit earlier this afternoon, and lingers, we could see those temperatures drop to the middle 80s.
For your day ahead, it will be gloomy and rainy. That sun will poke through at times, but we have a good chance at cooler temperatures for the afternoon and evening thanks to the rain.
Most of us here in the valley are expected to get a few drops, but recently rain has been a bit spotty off to our northwest. Even though rain chances will linger all day today, the bulk of the rain looks to fade away, or move east by sunset this evening.
Looking ahead to your weekend, for the most part, we are looking dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the 90s and sunny conditions, paired with humidity, will make it feel even warmer.
It looks like we will be under a dry spell headed into next week, with temperatures dipping into the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.