Sheriff: estranged husband arrested after woman’s body found in Grant

Sheriff: estranged husband arrested after woman’s body found in Grant
Arrested for murder of estranged wife (Source: Marshall County sheriff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 9:46 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve arrested the estranged husband of a woman found dead in Grant.

Joshua Adkins is charged with murder and is in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

The body of his estranged wife, Sheri Jeanee Adkins, was found near Columbus City road in Grant on August 5th.

Sheri Jeanee Adkins
Sheri Jeanee Adkins (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

Adkins was arrested on Thursday morning after various law enforcement agencies carried out a search warrant at his home on Bob Wallace Drive.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.