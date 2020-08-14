Sheriff: estranged husband arrested after woman’s body found in Grant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve arrested the estranged husband of a woman found dead in Grant.
Joshua Adkins is charged with murder and is in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.
The body of his estranged wife, Sheri Jeanee Adkins, was found near Columbus City road in Grant on August 5th.
Adkins was arrested on Thursday morning after various law enforcement agencies carried out a search warrant at his home on Bob Wallace Drive.
