Road closure on Old Highway 431

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Road closures may cause a delay in traffic next week.
Weather permitting, Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21, Water Pollution Control will be closing both lanes of Old Highway 431 between Burress Road and Berkley between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The reason for the closure is due to sanitary sewer improvements in the area.
Motorists are highly encouraged to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the construction area.
Detours:
- If heading north on Old Highway 431, motorists are encouraged to turn right onto Berkley Road and follow detour signs to Burress Road to gain further access to Old Highway 431.
- If heading south on Old Highway 431, motorists are encouraged to turn left onto Burress Road and follow detour signs to Berkley Road to gain further access to Old Highway 431.
Motorists should abide by traffic control devices and signals from flagmen to travel safely around the work area.
