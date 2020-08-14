Parents, students say ‘thank you’ to Madison City Schools employees

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, parents and students in Madison City Schools showed their appreciation for teachers and staff members in the school district.
Parents went to Rainbow Elementary to hold a parade led by a fire truck across the campus.
Students and parents waved to teachers.
This is similar to what we saw earlier this year, when people were parking at hospitals and honking for healthcare workers.
“We’ve seen this at the hospitals, for nurses and medical professionals this is such a wonderful gesture by our community to show the ongoing support,” said Principal Brian Givens.
