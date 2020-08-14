The Market at Hays Farm launches new development in South Huntsville

“This is an exciting development for South Huntsville and a welcome announcement for all those residents who have eagerly hoped for a revival of the Haysland Square property,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This is also what happens when the city invests wisely in infrastructure that promotes planned growth and development such as the $60 million spent on the South Parkway Restore Our Roads project, the new Grissom High School, and the new Haysland Road Extension and greenway. We applaud the Hays family for seeing the promise of South Huntsville and for their investment in its success.”