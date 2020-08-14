Limestone County parents wait for digital devices as classes begin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents in Limestone County are facing a range of issues when it comes to virtual school.
WAFF recently reported about start date problems, and now we have learned that some parents were not given a laptop for their child.
According to Brad Lewis, the executive director of curriculum and instruction at Limestone County Schools, the district has more virtual students needing devices than first expected.
The district is making arrangements for all virtual students without a device at home to receive a device, but in the meantime parents are in a standstill.
Allison Brown has a kindergartner and a 2nd grader in Limestone County Schools.
Her 2nd grader had a positive virtual orientation this week and is on track to start class Monday.
But her kindergartner has faced a range of challenges.
He has not heard from his virtual teacher and also has not been given a laptop, which the district said he would have by now.
Brown does not have a backup laptop for him to use, unless he shares one with his 2nd grade sister who is expected to be on zoom most of the day too.
Brown says it took a year to get her son excited about kindergarten and now his smiles are fading.
“When we first talked about it he would cry, he did want to go to school, he wanted to stay home…So when he found out he was going to do school from home… he was really excited,” Brown said. “We kind of transformed half of our laundry room into a learning room. And now he is losing interest, and we still have not heard from his teacher at this point. So even if he did have a laptop he can’t do anything.”
Brown was told that she would be notified when more devices become available and that schools are working through technical issues.
She understands the challenges the district is facing but remains overwhelmed and concerned about her child’s education.
“I am a planner...even my kids outside of school have a schedule that they follow. We all thrive on that… and so not knowing is really frustrating.”
