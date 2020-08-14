Johnson Legacy Center opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The former J.O. Johnson High School has been under renovation since 2019. Now, it’s a five-million dollar community center that will open in Huntsville this weekend.
A facility of firsts, the 41,695-square foot Johnson Legacy Center (JLC) will be the first membership-based recreation center in the City of Huntsville, the first City-managed space with an indoor rock climbing wall and the first to offer multi-use courts that can be adjusted for sports like volleyball and futsal.
“The residents of North Huntsville were clear in their desire to honor the incredible legacy of the J.O. Johnson Jaguars while creating a quality of life draw that spurs economic opportunity,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. This project achieves that and more.”
The Jaguar spirit is strong throughout the school gymnasium turned state-of-the-art recreation center, from the Jaguar Community Room that features memorabilia from Johnson High School’s past to the hues of blue and gold throughout the facility.
The City of Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation Department will manage the facility including programming and staff resources.
“We are excited to open the Johnson Legacy Center and celebrate the history of the school, as well as start a new experience for those who will take advantage of the fitness center, rock climbing wall, meeting rooms and more,” said Parks & Recreation Director Steve Ivey.
The grand opening for Johnson Legacy Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 15.
Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle and city council president Devyn Keith will be in attendance. Anyone planning to attend the grand opening is asked to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
